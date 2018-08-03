English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress Refuses to Project PM Face for 2019, Says Alliance With Shiv Sena Not On Cards
The Congress’s move to not announce a prime ministerial face is a departure from its oft-repeated stance of projecting party chief Rahul Gandhi for the top post.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (right) with Sonia Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday stemmed speculations of an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the 2019 general elections as the party revealed its strategy to halt the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) juggernaut.
The grand old party also clarified that a decision on the prime ministerial candidate would be taken after the election results, even as it left to the discretion of the state units the possibility of allying with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sources said.
The Congress’s move to not announce a prime ministerial face is a departure from its oft-repeated stance of projecting party chief Rahul Gandhi for the top post.
At its working committee meeting, the senior leadership of the party had anointed Gandhi as the Congress’s face and backed him to lead the grand alliance of opposition parties.
However, Gandhi clarified that he would not mind supporting a candidate from one of the allies, so long as the person was not backed by the RSS.
With several permutations and combinations ahead of poll season, it was expected that the Congress would bank on stitching together a coalition with like-minded parties.
Given the Shiv Sena’s blow hot, blow cold relationship with its ally BJP, there were rumours doing the rounds that the grand old party would cash in on the political opportunity.
However, the party cited “ideological differences” to drive home the point that allying with the Sena was not on the cards.
Of late, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been attacking the Modi government over its policies and has praised Gandhi’s leadership skills.
Gandhi’s birthday wishes for Thackeray were also seen as an overture by the Congress president and an indication of thawing ties between the two parties.
Several reports had suggested that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee would play an instrumental role in bringing the Sena and the Congress together to form a federal front against the BJP.
Also Watch
The grand old party also clarified that a decision on the prime ministerial candidate would be taken after the election results, even as it left to the discretion of the state units the possibility of allying with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sources said.
The Congress’s move to not announce a prime ministerial face is a departure from its oft-repeated stance of projecting party chief Rahul Gandhi for the top post.
At its working committee meeting, the senior leadership of the party had anointed Gandhi as the Congress’s face and backed him to lead the grand alliance of opposition parties.
However, Gandhi clarified that he would not mind supporting a candidate from one of the allies, so long as the person was not backed by the RSS.
With several permutations and combinations ahead of poll season, it was expected that the Congress would bank on stitching together a coalition with like-minded parties.
Given the Shiv Sena’s blow hot, blow cold relationship with its ally BJP, there were rumours doing the rounds that the grand old party would cash in on the political opportunity.
However, the party cited “ideological differences” to drive home the point that allying with the Sena was not on the cards.
Of late, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been attacking the Modi government over its policies and has praised Gandhi’s leadership skills.
Gandhi’s birthday wishes for Thackeray were also seen as an overture by the Congress president and an indication of thawing ties between the two parties.
Several reports had suggested that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee would play an instrumental role in bringing the Sena and the Congress together to form a federal front against the BJP.
Also Watch
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Brings Shah Rukh Khan on a Cart to Dus Ka Dum and His Gesture is Full of Warmth
- Bharat: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Breaks Silence on Rumours of Salman Khan Being Upset With the Actress
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...