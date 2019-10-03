English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Releases 3rd List of 20 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls
With this, the Congress party has so far announced the names of 123 candidates, with 51 in the first list and 52 in the second.
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday released its third list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.
The elections for the 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.
The elections for the 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.
The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are contesting the election together under a pre-poll alliance.
