Congress Releases Another List, Names Candidates For Anantnag, Vadakara
The latest list of candidates was announced by party's General Secretary in charge Central Election Committee Mukul Wasnik and takes to 316 the number of candidates that the party has announced for the April-May Lok Sabha elections.
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced its Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir as its candidate from the state's Anantnag constituency and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran's son K Muraleedharan from Vadakara in the southern state.
Muraleedharan, 61, has been a three-time Lok Sabha member from Kozhikode and currently a sitting MLA from Vattiyoorkavu
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
