Congress Releases Another List, Names Candidates For Anantnag, Vadakara

The Congress on Sunday announced its Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir as its candidate from the state's Anantnag constituency and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran's son K Muraleedharan from Vadakara in the southern state.The latest list of candidates was announced by party's General Secretary in charge Central Election Committee Mukul Wasnik and takes to 316 the number of candidates that the party has announced for the April-May Lok Sabha elections.Muraleedharan, 61, has been a three-time Lok Sabha member from Kozhikode and currently a sitting MLA from VattiyoorkavuFields Ghulam Ahmed Mir from Anantnag in J&K, Muraleedharan in Kerala's Vadakara.