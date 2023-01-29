CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » Congress Releases Final List of Candidates for Meghalaya Assembly Election
1-MIN READ

Congress Releases Final List of Candidates for Meghalaya Assembly Election

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 11:11 IST

Shillong, India

The party on January 25 had announced the names of 55 candidates for the 60 member state Assembly. (File photo/Reuters)

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Vincent H Pala said the final list of five candidates was approved by the central election committee (CEC)

The Congress has released its final list of candidates for the Meghalaya Assembly elections, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

The five candidates are Jhanika Siangshai (Khliehriat), Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat (Amlarem), Chireng Peter R Marak (Kharkutta), Dr Tweel K Marak (Resubelpara) and Carla R Sangma (Rajabala), he said.

The party on January 25 had announced the names of 55 candidates for the 60 member state Assembly.

Pala’s name was in the first list and he will be contesting the assembly election from the Sutnga-Saipung constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.

Election to the Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the last date for filing nominations is February 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
