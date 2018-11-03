GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congress Releases First List of 155 Candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

The party had earlier announced that it would release the list by July 31 but infighting and hectic deliberations over ticket distribution delayed the same.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2018, 10:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 155 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh elections.

The nominees include Ajay Singh, the leader of opposition in the state; former Union minister Suresh Pachouri; former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh and brother Lashman Singh from Raghogarh and Chachoura seats respectively. Ajay Singh, son of former chief minister late Arjun Singh, will fight from Chruhat.

On Friday, the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) met under the chairmanship of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and deliberated upon the names of candidates.

The discussion in the CEC took place after hectic deliberations between the party's leaders from the state and senior central leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot and Veerappa Moily.

Patel, Gehlot and Moily were asked by Gandhi to sort out differences between various factions of the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit after the tussle between senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia over ticket distribution hit headlines.

The BJP, which is in power in the state since 2003, had released its first list of 177 candidates Friday.

Madhya Pradesh assembly election will be held on November 28.

