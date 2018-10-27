English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Releases List of 37 Candidates for Second Phase of Chhattisgarh Polls
The Congress announced the candidates for the first phase polling in two lists on October 18 and 22.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday night released a list of 37 candidates for the second phase of polling in the Chhattisgarh assembly election.
According to a party statement, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Bhupesh Baghel will contest from the Patan assembly constituency. Baghel was embroiled in an alleged sex CD scandal involving a state minister.
TS Singh Deo, the Congress Legislature Party leader, will contest from Ambikapur, while former Union Minister Charan Das Mahant will contest from Sakti.
The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP, which has been governing the state since 2003, from power this time.
Assembly election in the state will be held in two phases.
A total of 18 assembly seats in the Naxalism-hit areas will go to polls in the first phase of polling on November 12. The second phase of polling for the remaining seats 72 will be held on November 20 and results will be out on December 11.
The Congress announced the candidates for the first phase polling in two lists on October 18 and 22.
In the first phase polling, the Congress has fielded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency against Chief Minister Raman Singh.
