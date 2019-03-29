English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Releases List of Assam Candidates, Fields Bobbeeta Sharma in Guwahati
For the prestigious seat of Guwahati, Congress has decided on Bobbeta Sharma who will contest against BJP's Queen Ojah.
Representative image.
Guwahati: Political parties in Assam are gearing up for a tough fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with Congress releasing its final list of candidates for four of the state's constituencies.
For the prestigious seat of Guwahati, Congress has decided on Bobbeeta Sharma who will contest against BJP's Queen Ojah. The decision puts an end to days of speculation of former CM Tarun Gogoi being fielded from the seat.
Meanwhile, in Dhubri and Barpeta, AIUDF will face Congress's Abu Taher Ali Bepari and Abdul Khaleque, respectively. Sitting AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal will be contesting against Congress’ Abu Taher in Dhubri.
In Kokrajhar, Congress has selected Sabda Ram Rabha.
AIUDF has decided not to field candidates in the Dhubri, Barpeta and Karimganj, terming it as their 'sacrifice' to ensure that is no vote division which will benefit BJP and its allies.
The party even backed out from contesting Gaurav Gogoi's seat - Kaliabor.
The party had hoped that Congress would reciprocate the gesture by refraining from contesting in the seats targeted by the AIUDF.
However, there has been no such response of goodwill from Congress.
