Bihar Assembly Polls: Congress Releases List of Candidates for First Phase of Elections

The Congress on Wednesday released the list of its candidates for 21 constituencies in Bihar for the upcoming Assembly elections.

As part of the the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, the Congress will contest on 68 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.

Here's a list of Congress candidates and the constituencies they will contest the election from:

1. Shubhanand Mukesh - Kahalgaon

2. Lallan Yadav - Sultanganj

3. Jitendra Singh - Amarpur

4. Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh - Jamalpur

5. Amarish Kumar (Anish) - Lakhisarai

6. Gajanand Shahi - Barbigha

7. Satyendra Bahadur - Barh

8. Siddharth Saurav - Bikram

9. Sanjay Kumar Tiwari - Buxar

10. Vishwanath Ram - Rajpur (SC)

11. Prakash Kumar Singh - Chainpur

12. Murari Prasad Gautam - Chenari (SC)

13. Santosh Kumar Mishra - Kargahar

14. Rajesh Kumar - Kutumba (SC)

15. Anand Shankar Singh - Aurangabad

16. Akhauri Onkar Nath - Gaya Town

17. Sumant Kumar - Tikari

18. Shashi Shekhar Singh - Wazirganj

19. Nitu Kumari - Hisua

20. Satish Kumar "Mantan Singh" - Warsaliganj

21. Sudhir Kumar - Sikandra (SC)

The RJD has been wary of giving leverage to its allies after its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections last year. It fears that the Congress may opt for a post-election alliance with Nitish Kumar in the event that there is a hung Assembly.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Voting in the first phase will be held on October 28, the second phase will be on November 3 and the third phase will be on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Notably, this will be the first state election to be held in India since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.