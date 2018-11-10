Congress Woos Farmers With Loan Waivers, Power Sops, Gaushalas in MP Manifesto

Calling it a historic day, the Congress on Saturday released the party’s manifesto for upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, promising to build gaushalas and waiving off farm loans.Addressing a press conference after launching the manifesto, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the party would also slash electricity bills for farmers by 50% if elected to power."An unemployed member of every family will be given Rs 10,000, while Rs 51,000 will be contributed for the marriage of daughters," Nath said. The party also promised to reduce taxes on diesel and petrol.The state will go to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11. The state is witnessing a bitter war of words in the run-up to the elections with both parties raising a range of issues to attack each other.While the Congress has accused the BJP of raking up the issues of Pakistan and Ram temple to ward off an impending electoral defeat, the ruling party said the main opposition outfit is feeling like a "fish out of water" since it lost power in Madhya Pradesh 15 years ago.Talking to reporters in Indore Friday, Congress national spokesperson Shakeel Ahmad said the BJP starts taking the name of Pakistan whenever it senses defeat in elections. It also starts doing politics in the name of Lord Rama when elections are just around the corner, he said.Meanwhile, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at the Congress. Talking to journalists at Mandsaur while accompanying local BJP candidate Yashpal Singh Sisodiya for filing his nomination papers, Naqvi said the Congress feels restless when out of power and flutters like a "fish out of water".Accusing the Congress of engaging in corruption and running governments in a dictatorial manner, Naqvi said the Rahul Gandhi-led party is spreading canards about Prime Minister Narendra and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.