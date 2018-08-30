Congress Releases Photo of Shivraj Chouhan With ‘Sand Mafioso’ During Atal Immersion Yatra

The Congress party on Thursday released a photograph of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a man accused of illegal sand mining in the state.Leader of opposition in the state, Ajay Singh, showed the photo during a press conference, claiming that it was clicked during the Atal Asthi Yatra of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Hoshangabad. News18 cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the photo.Attacking the chief minister, Singh questioned why the wanted criminal was not arrested by the police during the yatra. “What kind of condolence meeting was it which included a sand mafia but he wasn’t arrested?” he asked.Singh also criticised the BJP for exhibiting “excessive affection” for Vajpayee, claiming that the party would continue to pay homage to the departed leader till 2019 Lok Sabha polls but forget him after that.“Till the time he (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) was alive, no BJP leader even visited him,” he claimed.He also attacked the government officers in the state, saying there were biased in favour of the BJP. The allegation came a day after chief election commissioner OP Rawat warned officers that they are on the commission’s radar.Singh said, “We would shortly hand over a list of RSS-affliated government officers to the Election Commission.”