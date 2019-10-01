Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Cong's 2nd List for Maha Assembly Polls Out, Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan Fielded from Karad South Seat

The Congress had on Sunday released its first list of 51 candidates, fielding former CM Ashok Chavan from the Bhokar constituency and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat, from Sangamner.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 11:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cong's 2nd List for Maha Assembly Polls Out, Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan Fielded from Karad South Seat
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Congress released its second list of 52 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and fielded former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from the Karad South constituency.

The Congress had on Sunday released its first list of 51 candidates, fielding ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan from the Bhokar constituency and state party chief Vijay, alias Balasaheb Thorat, from Sangamner.

The assembly elections for the 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram