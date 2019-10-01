Cong's 2nd List for Maha Assembly Polls Out, Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan Fielded from Karad South Seat
The Congress had on Sunday released its first list of 51 candidates, fielding former CM Ashok Chavan from the Bhokar constituency and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat, from Sangamner.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Congress released its second list of 52 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and fielded former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from the Karad South constituency.
The Congress had on Sunday released its first list of 51 candidates, fielding ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan from the Bhokar constituency and state party chief Vijay, alias Balasaheb Thorat, from Sangamner.
The assembly elections for the 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Worked Out in the Same Gym but Never Interacted
- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Stunning in Their First Ever Magazine Photoshoot Together
- Romanticising Natural Calamity? Woman Posing in Flooded Streets of Patna Has Outraged Internet
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How You Can Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy S9 and More