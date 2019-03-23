English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Releases Seventh List for Lok Sabha Polls, Raj Babbar Gets Fatehpur Sikri
Poet Imran Pratapgarghi, known for his controversial couplets and posts against the establishment, will replace Babbar in Moradabad.
File photo of senior Congress leader Raj Babbar (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Lucknow: The Congress late on Friday released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and shifted UPCC chief Raj Babbar to Fatehpur Sikri from Moradabad while giving a ticket to BSP chief Mayawati’s former aide Naseemuddin Siddiqui from Bijnor.
Poet Imran Pratapgarghi, known for his controversial couplets and posts against the establishment, will replace Babbar in Moradabad. Bal Kumar Patel, former SP MP from Mirzapur and brother of famous dacoit Dadua, who had joined the Congress recently, will be contesting from Banda.
Other names that featured on the list were Trilokiram Diwakar from Hathras (reserved), Preeta Harit from Agra (reserved), Praveen Aron from Bareilly, Virendra Kumar Verma from Hardoi (reserved), Bal Kunwar Patel from Banda and Girish Chandra Pasi from Kaushambhi (reserved). Harit, posted as Principal Commissioner Income Tax, had resigned from her post and joined the Congress a few days ago in the presence of Babbar. The founder of Bahujan Samyak Sangathan, she was selected in civil services at the age of 22.
Meanwhile, the speculations of singer Sapna Chaudhary joining the Congress and contesting from the Mathura seat were also laid to rest.
