Congress Releases Sixth List; Shanimol Usman Given Alappuzha Ticket After KC Venugopal Opts Out
The Congress' sixth list includes nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala. With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Congress late Tuesday night released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections.
With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11.
In Kerala, the Congress announced that Shanimol Usman will be the candidate from the Alappuzha seat and Adoor Prakash from the Attingal seat.
The Alappuzha seat is currently represented by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who has decided to opt out of the contest citing organisational work.
In Maharashtra, the party has fielded K C Padavi from Nandurbar, Kunal Rohidas Patil from Dhule, Charulata Khajasingh Tokas from Vardha, Manikrao G Thakarey from Yavatmal-Washim, Eknath Gaikwad from Mumbai-South Central, Bhausahib Kamble from Shirdi and Navinchandra Bandivadekar from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.
The list was cleared after a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning.
