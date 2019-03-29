LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Twist in Tale: Congress Replaces Jailed Politician's Daughter with Journalist Supriya Shrinate on Maharajganj Seat

Supriya Shrinate’s father, late Harsh Vardhan, was the two-time Congress MP from Maharajganj and has also been a member of the Consulative Committee, Ministry of Defence.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 29, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
Lucknow: In a twist of tale, the Congress on Friday replaced jailed politician Amarmani Tripathi’s daughter from the Maharajganj seat with Delhi-based business journalist Supriya Shrinate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The move comes after Amarmani's daughter Tanushree Tripathi was fielded by two political parties - Congress and Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) from Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency, leaving an embarrassed Congress scurrying on its feet.

Soon after the announcement of her candidature, Supriya Shrinate, who works with ET Now tweeted, “I will be taking an active plunge in politics,am grateful to @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @JM_Scindhia for trusting me with Maharajganj. It will be an honour to keep my later father’s legacy alive. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution.”

Supriya’s father, late Harsh Vardhan, was the two-time Congress MP from Maharajganj and has also been a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Defence. He started his political career as the president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha in 1974.

Surpiya Shrinate has done her schooling from Loreto Convent in Lucknow, after which she went on to do her graduation from Lucknow University in Political Science, History and Economics.


| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
