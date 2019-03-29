English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twist in Tale: Congress Replaces Jailed Politician's Daughter with Journalist Supriya Shrinate on Maharajganj Seat
Supriya Shrinate’s father, late Harsh Vardhan, was the two-time Congress MP from Maharajganj and has also been a member of the Consulative Committee, Ministry of Defence.
Loading...
Lucknow: In a twist of tale, the Congress on Friday replaced jailed politician Amarmani Tripathi’s daughter from the Maharajganj seat with Delhi-based business journalist Supriya Shrinate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The move comes after Amarmani's daughter Tanushree Tripathi was fielded by two political parties - Congress and Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) from Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency, leaving an embarrassed Congress scurrying on its feet.
Soon after the announcement of her candidature, Supriya Shrinate, who works with ET Now tweeted, “I will be taking an active plunge in politics,am grateful to @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @JM_Scindhia for trusting me with Maharajganj. It will be an honour to keep my later father’s legacy alive. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution.”
Supriya’s father, late Harsh Vardhan, was the two-time Congress MP from Maharajganj and has also been a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Defence. He started his political career as the president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha in 1974.
Surpiya Shrinate has done her schooling from Loreto Convent in Lucknow, after which she went on to do her graduation from Lucknow University in Political Science, History and Economics.
The move comes after Amarmani's daughter Tanushree Tripathi was fielded by two political parties - Congress and Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) from Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency, leaving an embarrassed Congress scurrying on its feet.
Soon after the announcement of her candidature, Supriya Shrinate, who works with ET Now tweeted, “I will be taking an active plunge in politics,am grateful to @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @JM_Scindhia for trusting me with Maharajganj. It will be an honour to keep my later father’s legacy alive. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution.”
Supriya’s father, late Harsh Vardhan, was the two-time Congress MP from Maharajganj and has also been a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Defence. He started his political career as the president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha in 1974.
Surpiya Shrinate has done her schooling from Loreto Convent in Lucknow, after which she went on to do her graduation from Lucknow University in Political Science, History and Economics.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- Gone Kesh Movie Review: Shweta Tripathi is Fine, But There is Nothing Else
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results