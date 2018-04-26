Congress Replicates Gujarat Model in Madhya Pradesh, May Imitate BJP’s UP Formula as Well

Congress replicated its Gujarat model in Madhya Pradesh by appointing four working presidents in the state with Assembly polls due in November.Sources also claim the party could imitate BJP’s formula for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls of tying up with smaller political parties as well.The party, for the first time in Madhya Pradesh, appointed four working presidents as part of the organization rejig in which senior leader Kamal Nath was appointing as head of the state unit and Jyotiraditya Scindia was made chairman of Campaign Committee.These four were meticulously chosen, sources said. They include –Kamal Nath loyalist and the tribal face Bala Bachchan, Digvijaya Singh close aide and the SC leader Surendra Chaudhary, Ramniwas Rawat, an OBC leader who is close to both Nath and Scindia, and young MLA Jitu Patwari , an OBC community who enjoys backing of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.These leaders also offer much-needed representation to Congress party in Nimar, Malwa, Bundelkhand and Gwalior-Chambal region. With Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh representing Vindhya region and state head being a cult figure in Mahakaushal, the party only missed the trick to handpick any one from central region of state which also represents CM Shivraj’s hometown Sehore besides Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen and other areas, sources said.It is similar to what the party did ahead of Gujarat assembly polls, where they roped in four working presidents –Tushar Chaudhary, Paresh Dhanavi, Kuwarji Bawalia, and Karsan Das Sonali –and later included regional leaders in the 32-member state election committee.The model has also been replicated in poll-bound Chhattisgarh where Ramdayal Uike and Shiv Deharia have been appointed as working presidents to assist state head Bhupesh Baghel.Like Chhattisgarh, factionalism has always rendered the party a depleted force in Madhya Pradesh and the high command is making sure to stem it, at least till the time assembly polls are over, sources said.The party, according to sources, also plans to emulate BJP’s model ahead for the UP Assembly Polls by tying with smaller players ahead of UP assembly polls.“Congress tying up and seat sharing with smaller parties like Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and Gondwana Gantantra Party is certain,” said a senior leader from Congress. Interestingly, the BSP with its sizable presence in Vindhya, Bundelkhand and Gwalior-Chambal regions could completely throw the BJP’s equations out of gear.With the cordial relations Kamal Nath shares with BSP supremo Mayawati, a tie up could possible.The advent of Nath at the helm also bolsters financial strength of the cash-strapped Congress in MP as Nath is well known for his relations with the corporate world and could generate funds.Amid all these positives, Nath being a corporate figure, could find it difficult to handle party operations in Madhya Pradesh as he primarily remains away from MP handling his business interests and mostly visited his Lok Sabha constituency Chhindwara in last 15 years barring his recent involvement in party affairs.Besides, Congress could take another leaf out of Gujarat assembly election book by making Rahul Gandhi take rounds at temples in MP as part of soft Hindutva approach. Amid denial from the party, media reports already have claimed that Gandhi has sought list of prominent temples of MP he could visit during election campaigning.If sources in the Congress party are to be believed, the Gandhi scion could well launch his poll campaign in MP from the acclaimed Mahakal temple in Ujjain.The party has already borrowed the idea of luring OBC-SC communities with the help of Gujarat’s famous troika – Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mewani and Alpesh Thakor who came handy to the party against BJP in Gujarat. The three have already made several appearances in MP as part of the political strategy and plan a massive convention in future.With Nath yet to descend in Bhopal to take over the reins of MP Congress, the contest between BJP and Congress already seems a mouth-watering political war with a possible nail biting finish.