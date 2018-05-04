Congress Responsible for Partition and Caste Politics, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier claimed that BJP and RSS indulge in politics of division, and claimed that the Congress was responsible for the partition of India.Speaking to News18, the firebrand UP CM went a step further and claimed that caste-based and religion-based politics was also a legacy of the Congress party.“Congress has had a tradition of breaking and dividing. From the partition of the country to the caste and religion based politics that we see today, all of it is a legacy of the Congress. Both Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah are following the same Congress tradition. The BJP believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat’ slogan. We also want a political unification of the country and from that point of view, the Karnataka election is very important to us,” Yogi Adityanath told News18.When asked how he responds to the ‘outsider’ tag being levelled on him by the Karnataka CM, Yogi said, “I want to tell the Congress that India’s tradition has been that of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (Guest is God). My relationship with Karnataka is as old as Siddaramaiah’s relationship with the state. I have a link with the cultural tradition of the mutt and also because I am a devotee of Lord Hanuman, who came from the land of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah is trying to break society. When they (Congress) come to UP, we will welcome them a little differently. We will welcome them with respect.”When asked how he sees Rahul Gandhi’s frequent visits to temples, he said, “Well, at least he understood the power of Hindus and the power of India. Those who used to insult India and Hindus are now going to temples and mutts. But this is not the true face of Rahul Gandhi. He showed his true face when he raised the issue of Hindu terror.”