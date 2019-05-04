Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Congress Reviving SIMI for Vote-bank Politics, Shah Says in MP

Addressing an election rally in Rewa, Amit Shah said when Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in power, he had completely destroyed the SIMI network in the Malwa region.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 4, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
Congress Reviving SIMI for Vote-bank Politics, Shah Says in MP
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah addressing an election rally.
Rewa: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s national president Amit Shah on Saturday cautioned the Congress government in the state against reviving the near-defunct Students’ Islamic Movement of India for vote-bank politics.

Addressing an election rally in favour of BJP nominee Janardan Mishra, Shah said when Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in power, he had completely destroyed the SIMI network in the Malwa region.

However, the scenario has changed since the Kamal Nath formed the Congress government in the state.

“I am warning the Congress that it should refrain from playing with the security of the state and nation, otherwise it would repent,” said the BJP national president, adding that the BJP would not compromise with national security at any cost.

The Malwa region, including Indore, Ujjain and nearby areas, was the hotbed of SIMI activities in the past.

However, over the last few years, the banned outfit has been dismantled and many of its operatives are languishing in jails of Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Shah said people had offered the mandate to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, but the situation had only worsened after the party came to power.

The recent raids by the income tax department exposed black money worth Rs 281 crore, he added.

Hitting out at the Congress dispensation over the alleged attack on BJP supporters, Shah said, “If our party workers are tortured, the Congress government would have to pay a heavy price.”

He said the Congress had a culture of suppressing opponents to win elections.

Taking at dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “Rahul‘Baba’ comes to MP and asks aloud what the Modi government did in five years. I would like to ask what the Congress has done for MP during the UPA rule.”

Modi could only offer a strong and stable government in the country, claimed the BJP president, while referring to the surgical strikes conducted by the BJP government.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
