Congress Revokes Suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar Who Was Removed Over Remark Against PM Modi

Congress has revoked the suspension of senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, whose primary membership of the party was suspended during the Gujarat Assembly elections in December last year.Aiyar was suspended from the party after he made a remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election campaigning and called him a 'neech aadmi'.Mani Shankar Aiyar had famously retorted against the Prime Minister while talking to a bunch of reporters, "“Mujhko lagta hai ki ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai, or aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai? (This man is a low-life person, he isn't cultured... at this moment why does he need to practice such dirty politics?).”Rahul Gandhi wasted no time in taking quick action against Aiyar and pointed out that the language used by Aiyar was contrary to the 'culture and heritage' of the party. He further said that the party expects Aiyar to apologise for what he said.Shortly thereafter, Aiyar said that what he meant was lost in translation. He said he was not aware about the nuances and different interpretations of the word 'neech'.The former Rajya Sabha MP also expressed regret for his comments later."Party President (Rahul Gandhi) has approved the recommendation of the Central Disciplinary Committee of the All India Congress Committee for the revocation of the suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar from the party's primary membership with immediate effect," a Congress statement said on Saturday.