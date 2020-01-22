Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Says It Congratulates Defence Minister for Not Awarding Submarine Deal to Adani Group

On Tuesday, the Defence Ministry shortlisted two Indian shipyards and five foreign defence majors for the mega project, but Adani Defence, a strong contender, failed to make the cut, official sources said.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress Says It Congratulates Defence Minister for Not Awarding Submarine Deal to Adani Group
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said it congratulates Defence Minister Rajnath Singh "for not buckling under the pressure" and rejecting Adani Defence's bid to build six conventional submarines under a Rs 45,000-crore project and for keeping "the nation first and not friends".

On Tuesday, the Defence Ministry shortlisted two Indian shipyards and five foreign defence majors for the mega project, but Adani Defence, a strong contender, failed to make the cut, official sources said.

The Congress had been alleging that the government was "favouring" Adani group in the deal.

Lauding the Congress effort in flagging issues and raising questions on Adani Defence's bid, party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Wednesday the non-awarding of the contract to Adani Defence is the "outcome of the valid questions and red-flag raised" by the Congress.

"The Indian National Congress congratulates Rajnath Singh for not buckling under the pressure of the Prime Minister's Office and not awarding the contract to Adani Defence Joint Venture," he told reporters.

"We congratulate Rajnath Singh for keeping the nation's interest first and not friends," he added.

"The Congress congratulates Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not awarding the contract for 75-I of six submarines worth Rs 45,000 crore to Adani Defence Joint Venture after the Congress raised specific, red-flagged specific objection regarding how the PMO or the higher powers in the government are adamant that the Indian Navy's decision of not considering Adani Defence Joint Venture have to be sidelined, they have to be bulldozed and Adani Defence have to be accommodated," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram