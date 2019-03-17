Congress Says it Will Solve Naga Political Issue if Voted to Power in Lok Sabha Elections

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K Therie on Sunday said that the Congress will solve the Indo-Naga issues if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. “Give us another chance to deliver and if we do not, throw us out,” Therie said in an appeal to the voters.“The Indian National Congress and the founding fathers of the Nagaland Congress have delivered a political solution in the past due to which the Nagas are enjoying the fruits of statehood and are protected under Article 371(A) of the Constitution,’ the NPCC president said in a statement.Despite the signing of the framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) in 2015 and six Naga nationalist political groups joining the peace talks separately, there has been no breakthrough in the decades old crisis.The Congress on Saturday announced that former chief minister K L Chishi would be its candidate for Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat. “Congress had earlier appealed to likeminded parties for their support in view of our common beliefs in secularism, opposition to Citizenship Amendment Bill and of early political solution. We hope they continue to stand by the political objectives which they have made before the people of Nagaland and the nation,” Therie said.On the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the NPCC president said, ‘The Congress will scrap if it comes to power. We are experiencing AGP’s flip-flop stand which has brought mistrust and shame. They have withdrawn from the NDA and NEDA alliances by protesting against Bill. A large-scale protest had erupted in the North Eastern states as the indigenous people of the region were apprehending that if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was enacted upon, it would endanger their livelihood and identity.”The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 but was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha. It seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian nationality to people belonging to minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12, even if they don't possess proper documents.