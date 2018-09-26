Congress Says Political Quake Expected in Goa Soon, BJP-led Alliance Discontent

The Opposition Congress on Wednesday claimed that there is "discontent" among the members of the ruling BJP-led coalition in Goa and a "political earthquake" was expected soon.The party reiterated its demand that Governor Mridula Sinha should dismiss the Manohar Parrikar government, claiming that "there has been total collapse of the administration." Parrikar, who is heading the government with the support of Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), NCP and Independents, is currently admitted in the AIIMS in Delhi for a pancreatic ailment.Goa Congress spokesman Ramkant Khalap told reporters here that the situation in the state is right for the governor to dismiss the Parrikar government."The council (cabinet) has not been meeting and nobody is talking about Goas economy. The government does not talk about unemployment, no one is talking about fuel price rise or diversion of Mahadayi by Karnataka," Khalap said.He said these are some of the serious issues confronting the state, which are ignored."Over this, there is already displeasure, discontent among the members of ruling coalition. A political earthquake will happen soon on its own as there is a genuine cause," the Congress leader claimed.He said if the "political earthquake" takes place, "not only will the government of Goa be buried under the debris but the common man also will face the brunt because of the absence of any responsible alternative."He said the Congress, which is the single largest party in the 40-member Assembly, is entitled to form the government.If the proper democratic process had been allowed, the current situation would have never been created, Khalap said."Therefore, it is time for the governor to withdraw her pleasure in the continuance of CM Parrikar and his council of ministers, he added.The BJP has 14 seats in the Assembly, its allies GFP and MGP have three each. Three Independents and an MLA from Nationalist Congress Party also support the BJP.