Congress Says Seat-sharing For Telangana Elections to be Finalised on November 9
The "grand alliance" comprises Congress, Telugu Desam party, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).
Hyderabad: The Congress, which is leading the "grand alliance" of opposition parties for the December 7 Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana, on Monday said seat-sharing among the parties would be finalised by November 9.
"Talks are on with all. Nearly, it has concluded. You will come to know by (November) 9th. There is no problem in seat sharing of the alliance," RC Khuntia, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana, told reporters here.
"Talks are on with TJS, TDP, CPI. You will come to know by (November) 9th. All the list also will be released," Khuntia said.
He was replying to a query about seat-sharing among "grand alliance" partners and the TJS reportedly seeking more seats than what it was offered.
The Gazette notification for the elections will be issued on November 12 and the last date of nominations is November 19, according to the schedule released by the Election Commission.
There are a total of 119 assembly seats in the state.
The TDP, TJS and CPI are reportedly seeking 18, 14, and at least five seats respectively as part of seat-sharing.
Earlier, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Telangana unit leaders announced support to the Congress.
