English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Says Will Contest Election in Bengal Alone, Blames Left for Failure of Alliance Talks
The Congress, however, decided not to contest five seats in south Bengal as goodwill gesture to the CPI(M) for its decision not to contest four seats won by Congress in 2014.
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Kolkata: The Congress on Wednesday blamed the CPI-M for the failure of the seat sharing talks between the two parties in West Bengal and iterated its decision to go it alone in the state.
It, however, decided not to contest five seats in south Bengal as goodwill gesture to the CPI(M) for its decision not to contest four seats won by Congress in 2014 and it was now for the CPI-M t take a call on the matter, party leader Pradip Bhttacharya said.
"The seat sharing talks failed as CPI(M) and Left Front were not keen on a formal alliance. They just wanted a seat sharing deal for this election. We were not ready for such a marriage of convenience. We were not ready to forge an seat sharing deal by compromising our dignity," Bhattacharya, who is the chairman of Bengal Congress Coordination Committee and Rajya Sabha MP said.
There is no question of going back on the list of candidates for 11 seats in the state that Congress announced Monday night, he said adding the party will fight the coming Lok Sabha polls on its own in the state.
"As CPI(M) has decided not to contest elections in the four seats that we had won last time, we too have decided not to contest in five seats - Diamond Harbour, Bishnupur, Tamluk, Arambagh and Asansol in south Bengal. Now it is for the Left to take a call on the matter," he said.
The CPI(M)-led Left Front announced candidates for 13 more Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal on Tuesday taking the total number of its contestants to 38. The LF, however, kept its door open for seat sharing talks with the Congress till Wednesday evening by not declaring nominees in four seats which the national party had won in 2014 general elections.
Reacting to LF's time limit till this evening, Bhattacharya said "We don't believe in such threats and ultimatum".
The Congress had on Monday night announced candidates for 11 seats in the state, including Raiganj and Murshidabad which the CPI(M) had won in 2014.
It, however, decided not to contest five seats in south Bengal as goodwill gesture to the CPI(M) for its decision not to contest four seats won by Congress in 2014 and it was now for the CPI-M t take a call on the matter, party leader Pradip Bhttacharya said.
"The seat sharing talks failed as CPI(M) and Left Front were not keen on a formal alliance. They just wanted a seat sharing deal for this election. We were not ready for such a marriage of convenience. We were not ready to forge an seat sharing deal by compromising our dignity," Bhattacharya, who is the chairman of Bengal Congress Coordination Committee and Rajya Sabha MP said.
There is no question of going back on the list of candidates for 11 seats in the state that Congress announced Monday night, he said adding the party will fight the coming Lok Sabha polls on its own in the state.
"As CPI(M) has decided not to contest elections in the four seats that we had won last time, we too have decided not to contest in five seats - Diamond Harbour, Bishnupur, Tamluk, Arambagh and Asansol in south Bengal. Now it is for the Left to take a call on the matter," he said.
The CPI(M)-led Left Front announced candidates for 13 more Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal on Tuesday taking the total number of its contestants to 38. The LF, however, kept its door open for seat sharing talks with the Congress till Wednesday evening by not declaring nominees in four seats which the national party had won in 2014 general elections.
Reacting to LF's time limit till this evening, Bhattacharya said "We don't believe in such threats and ultimatum".
The Congress had on Monday night announced candidates for 11 seats in the state, including Raiganj and Murshidabad which the CPI(M) had won in 2014.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Goofed up in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You Spot it?
- PM Modi Biopic: Suresh Oberoi Joins the Cast of Vivek Oberoi-starrer, Will Play This Role
- Kalki Koechlin On Life After Separation from Anurag Kashyap, Experiencing Rejections & More
- Google Launches Game Streaming Platform Called Stadia, to Take on The Traditional Gaming Industry
- Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro Vega Graphics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results