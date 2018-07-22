Congress Says Will Win With Love, Posters Showing Rahul Hugging PM Modi Come up in Mumbai

The point of yesterday’s debate in Parliament..



PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative.



We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2018

Two days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi ambushed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hug in the Lok Sabha during the opposition-backed no-confidence motion debate, posters carrying the image of that famous hug have come up in Mumbai. The Congress posters claim that they will "win with love, not hate".Mumbai Congress president and former MP Sanjay Nirupam is said to have commissioned the posters. It bears the image of Rahul Gandhi bear-hugging PM Modi and a message in Hindi which reads that they will win with love, not hate.The Shiv Sena, NDA ally at the Centre and in Maharashtra, drawing a parallel between the FIFA World Cup final and the no-confidence motion, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have emerged victorious like France, but Congress chief Rahul Gandhi won many hearts like runners-up Croatia. The Sena had abstained from the debate on the no-trust motion and the voting.Rahul, in the Lok Sabha on Friday, frontally attacked the Prime Minister on a variety of issues — from the latter’s patronage of top industrial houses at the cost of small businessmen, farmers and workers, to questioning the price of the Rafale fighter jets, to the fact that though “some Indian is being murdered, beaten up or oppressed, the Prime Minister does not say a word”.Rahul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out of fear, and that fear had turned into anger now.“The Prime Minister and the BJP president are a different type of politicians. They are not like us [Congress]. We are okay with winning and losing, staying in and out of power. But they cannot afford to lose power. They fear losing power. It is this fear that is turning as anger,” said Rahul.Rahul then went to hug the PM on the floor of House, after saying that he has no anger towards the Prime Minister. “I thank the Prime Minister for showing me the importance of Congress, the true meaning of Lord Shiva. I know I am a pappu for you, but I don’t have any anger against you,” said the Amethi MP.On Saturday, Rahul again targeted the PM for advancing his narrative using "hate, fear and anger".Rahul said he will counter PM Modi’s narrative of fear with “love and compassion”. The Congress chief said that is the only way to build a nation.The point of yesterday’s debate in Parliament…PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative. We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation,” Rahul tweeted on Saturday.