Congress Searches for ‘Missing’ Party MLAs Near Mumbai Luxury Hotel Amid ‘Operation Lotus’ Fears
Security was beefed up at the five-star resort in suburban Mumbai where two independent MLAs and reportedly four Congress MLAs from Karnataka are staying.
Mumbai: Attempts by mediapersons to sneak in a luxury hotel where some Congress MLAs from Karnataka were staying proved futile, amid talk of BJP's 'Operation Lotus' to topple the coalition government in the neighbouring state.
The Congress suspects that some of its MLAs are lodged in the Powai-based hotel, kept secretly by BJP leaders.
Many journalists and Congress workers were seen in the vicinity of the hotel, searching for the "missing" Congress MLAs.
There were speculations that Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar may visit the hotel but that did not materialise.
Shivakumar had on Sunday claimed that three Congress MLAs were camping at the hotel in the "company of some BJP leaders". "We are aware of what has transpired there and how much has been offered to them," Shivakumar had said.
