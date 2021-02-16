Congress Seeks Action Against BJP IT Cell Influencers In Celebrity Tweets As Preliminary Probe Reveals Involvement

Adding to the controversy surrounding the celebrities tweet, the Congress party has now demanded action against 12 social media influencers allegedly associated with the BJP IT cell. The demand comes after the Maharashtra Home Minister’s statement, mentioning the involvement of 12 social media influencers of BJP IT cell in the preliminary investigation.

"Our stand is vindicated now. We had said that there was pressure on celebrities," Sachin Sawant, the Congress spokesperson, said.

Earlier, the Home Minister had tweeted warning strict action against those spreading rumours. He had also said that his statements were deliberately misquoted. “Bharat Ratnas like Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar are our Gods. When I had said that we will probe the BJP IT cell, it was deliberately and wrongly said that we will probe the Bharat Ratnas," he had said.

"After the information given by the Home Minister, which has proven that our information to be right, we are demanding immediate action against the 12 influences of BJP IT cell. Since our complaint, no celebrity has come ahead to say that these statements were their own. It is self-explanatory. It was a huge conspiracy," Sachin Sawant said.

"The real face of BJP has come forward now. There are 12 influences. This has been found in the preliminary inquiry by the police. Crucial links have been found between the tweets and the BJP," he said further.​