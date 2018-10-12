English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Seeks Recovery of Fund From ex-MLA on Fake SC Certificate
Pradesh Congress SC Cell general secretary Ratan Das said on Thursday "we want the government to recover salary, allowances, pension and all expenses incurred by Partha Das as an MLA."
Picture for representation.
Agartala: Days after the Tripura High Court quashed a petition of a former RSP MLA challenging an enquiry report of the state government that his schedule caste certificate was fake, the Congress has demanded recovery of money he received as an MLA.
He also demanded declaration of Congress candidate Meera Das, who lost to Das in 2008 election, winner from Shalgarah-Kakraban Assembly constituency.
During the Left Front rule, the State Level Scrutiny Committee in its report in 2012 stated that the schedule caste certificate of Das was fake.
Das challenged the report in a single bench of Tripura High court and Justice T N K Singh quashed his petition the same year.
Das appealed to a division bench of the High Court. The division bench of Chief Justice A K Rastogi and Justice Arindam Lodh on October 9 quashed his appeal.
