Congress Sees Politics Behind Decision to Scrap Article 370 in J&K But We See Patriotism, Says Amit Shah in Mumbai

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday justified the decision of the Centre to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying Articles 370 and 35a were a hurdle in connecting the state with the entire country.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai, Shah also hit out at the Congress for opposing the decision to scrap Article 370 and divide the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

“Rahul Gandhi says Article 370 is a political issue. I would like to tell him that you have recently come to politics but three generations of the Jan Sangh and the BJP have laid down their life for Kashmir... Kashmir has been a political issue for the Congress but for us, it is a matter of patriotism,” he said.

“People would say Kashmir is an integral part of India but nobody said Maharashtra or Karnataka are an integral part of India. People would say this because they had to prove it. Today, I can proudly say that Kashmir is an integral part of India,” Shah added.

The Union minister also expressed confidence that the BJP would sweep the Maharashtra polls, saying “whatever happens, NDA government will be formed in Maharashtra with a three-fourth majority”.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana will take place on October 21, the Election Commission said on Saturday. Nearly 11 crore people across the two states will cast their votes and results will be declared on October 24.

Shah blamed former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying it would not have come into existence had Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with the neighbouring country.

Targeting Nehru over "non-integration" of Kashmir with India, he said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, should have handled the issue, instead of the then prime minister.

"Not a single bullet has been fired in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370," he said, adding that there was no unrest in Kashmir and in the coming days, "terrorism will be finished".

Without taking any names, he said three dynasties that ruled Kashmir didn't allow the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to be set up there. "Those who indulged in corruption in Kashmir now are feeling the heat despite the cold there," Shah added.

