Congress Sets the Tone for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in 84th Plenary

Five booklets, one message: It is an all-out war and all fronts have been opened.The economy is in disarray. National security is endangered and farmers are cursed under this regime — the attack is sharp and pointed. The plenary has listed out a detailed plan on what is going to be its line of attack in months leading up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Flagship programmes of the NDA, like ‘Make in India’, have come under severe criticism from the principle opposition party. Congress has said that the ‘Make in India’ lion has failed to roar and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ becomes ‘Cease of Business’. Backing the slogans with data, the party has said that it will continue to highlight how demonetisation was a ‘death knell for the common man’.Kamal Nath said at the plenary, “An illness cannot be cured by showing the sick man the building of a hospital.”The party, in its plenary, also promises to take its outreach to the farmers. Underlining the fact that there has been a 41.7% increase in farmer suicides after the Modi government came to power, Congress has said the ‘Swaminathan Committee’ of farmers has been rejected and the ‘Jumlanthan Committee’ of Modiji has taken its place.A booklet issued by the party in its 84th plenary session. (Image: News18)The party has further highlighted the failures of the Modi government when it comes to social justice for the youth, women, scheduled castes and tribes and minorities.On the national security front, the party says ‘bravado, rhetoric, hyperbole rules!’If ‘flip -flop’ is a policy, then the BJP government has a ‘foreign policy’, the party sums up in its message.