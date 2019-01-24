English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Should Not Divide Votes in UP: Azam Khan After Priyanka's Official Induction Into Congress
“It is wrong to say that Priyanka Gandhi has now come into active politics. It is being said due to the results in the three states. I would like to make a request to the Congress: to not divide votes in the state,” Khan said.
File photo of senior SP leader Azam Khan.
Lucknow: Not very enthused with Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday said that the Congress should not divide votes in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The statement comes a day after Priyanka Gandhi was appointed Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.
According to sources, aggressive posturing by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, along with Priyanka’s entry into active politics, can lead to change in political strategies in the state. It is likely that Priyanka's entry will make the SP and the BSP rethink their position on the Congress and possibly work out some understanding with the grand old party.
A senior SP leader, wishing anonymity, said: “During the January 12 press conference, Akhilesh Yadav was not at all aggressive against the Congress party. It was only Mayawati who attacked the grand old party.”
Rahul Gandhi’s pragmatic approach towards the SP-BSP alliance in Amethi hint at the possibility of an understanding between the two fronts.
“I have love and respect for both Akhilesh and Mayawati Ji. We are united in defeating the BJP. I am open to both the parties approaching us again,” Rahul had said.
