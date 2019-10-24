Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Should Think of Options to Keep BJP Away from Power: Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said as the BJP cannot form government on its own, there might be new possibilities and the Congress high command should think of these options.

PTI

October 24, 2019
Congress Should Think of Options to Keep BJP Away from Power: Ashok Chavan
File photo of Ashok Chavan.

Aurangabad: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot form the government in Maharashtra on its own, the Congress should think of all options to keep it away from power, former chief minister Ashok Chavan said on Thursday.

As of 9.30 pm, the BJP had won and was leading on 105 seats in the state, its ally Sena on 56 seats, the Congress on 44 and Nationalist Congress Party on 54 seats as the counting of votes was coming to an end.

"The number of seats won by the BJP and Shiv Sena is comparatively low compared to 2014. The BJP cannot form government on its own. There might be new possibilities. The Congress high command should think of these options," said Chavan, who won from the Bhokar Assembly seat.

The halfway mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 144. Asked if he meant the Congress and NCP should back the Shiv Sena, Chavan said, "This is a policy decision (to be taken). But the Congress should think of every possibility to keep the BJP away from the government."

Talking about the Congress's own performance, he said, "We would have performed better. But we were short on resources. Many of our leaders left and joined other parties. This also hampered us."



