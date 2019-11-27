Congress Slams Govt over Economy, Says Rural India 'Driven into Hole'
Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda alleged that there is an agrarian distress but the government will ensure that no data comes out.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying it is time for the Modi dispensation to wake up,take note of "real statistics" and act to fix the problem.
"Rural India has been driven into a hole by the Modi government. The people benefitted from Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the UPA government but it has fallen under the Modi government," he claimed.
"The measures that are being taken are not resolving anything. A lot more trouble is on its way, monthly GST targets have not been met in 2019, it will result in a bigger fiscal deficit.
Despite taking money from RBI they will not be able to meet their budget targets," Gowda said.
