Congress Slams Centre Over Lotus in G20 Logo; BJP Hits Back, ‘Rajiv Also Means Kamal…’

Congress on Wednesday targeted the Central government over the use of lotus—BJP’s election symbol—in the official logo for India’s presidency of G20, saying that the ruling party won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves.

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had rejected a proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India.

“Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP’s election symbol has become official logo for India’s presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr.Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Hitting back at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said lotus is India’s national flower and asked if the opposition party has any problem with it. He also said that the name Rajiv (former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi) also means ‘kamal’ (lotus).

“Lotus happens to be our National Flower! It also happens to be the aasan of Maa Lakshmi – Are you opposed to our national flower? Will you remove Kamal from name of Kamal Nath? Btw Rajiv also means Kamal ! Hope you see no agenda there!!!”

The logo of India’s G20 Presidency was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, along with its theme and website. Pointing out the lotus in the logo, PM Modi said seven petals on Lotus represent seven continents of the globe and also seven notes of music. He said that lotus portrays cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing world together

“The World is going through the after effects of a disruptive Once in a century pandemic, conflicts and lot of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in G20 Logo is representation of hope in these times… G20 will bring the world together in harmony. In this logo, Lotus flower is depicting the mythological heritage of India, our faith, our intelligence.”

On December 1, India will take over the presidency of the powerful grouping from current chair Indonesia.

