English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Slams PM's Dynastic Politics Jibe, Says No One Can Occupy Public Office Without RSS Backing
Kapil Sibal further said that the prime minister should introspect and instead of talking about dynastic politics, should focus on issues confronting people.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "dynastic politics" attack on the grand old party, saying the PM himself comes from the Sangh Parivar without whose blessings no one in the country can occupy any public position.
"What is the PM talking about? No one in the BJP can occupy any public position without the support of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). The Sangh Parivar is the biggest parivar in the world. Without their blessings no one can hold any public position in the country, be it the position of a PM, a minister, governor or chief ministers," senior party leader Kapil Sibal.
Sibal further said that the prime minister should introspect and instead of talking about dynastic politics, should focus on issues confronting people.
Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi advised PM to stop thinking that "people are fools". "BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last the five years including the media. PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this," she said.
Former Union Minister Tariq Anwar asked Modi to name a profession where dynasty is not encouraged. "Narendra Modi Ji is saying this as he does not come from a dynasty. How can one who does not come from a dynasty say this? Tell me one profession where dynasty is not encouraged," he asked.
The Opposition's remark came in response to Prime Minister Modi's attack on the grand old party in a blog published earlier Wednesday.
Modi urged people to think wisely before casting vote, saying that from the press to Parliament, from soldiers to free speech, from the Constitution to the courts, "institutional insult is the Congress way".
"India has seen that whenever dynastic politics has been powerful, institutions have taken a severe beating," he said.
Reacting to the remarks, Sibal asked the prime minister to look within and focus on addressing the issues concerning the country such as farm crisis, joblessness, shortage of drinking water, education, health and pollution challenges.
"Is the PM so busy in the campaign that he has forgotten all about the people of India. He's only worried about dynasty," the former HRD minister said.
Sibal added that there is no one in the BJP, barring a few, who have not come from the RSS background. The prime minister, governors, chief ministers and ministers all belong to the RSS. He also alleged that about 2 crore jobs were lost since Modi came to power, citing a National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data.
He said the national male workforce had shrunk from 30.4 crore in 2011-12 to 28.6 crore in 2017-18.
(With inputs from PTI)
"What is the PM talking about? No one in the BJP can occupy any public position without the support of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). The Sangh Parivar is the biggest parivar in the world. Without their blessings no one can hold any public position in the country, be it the position of a PM, a minister, governor or chief ministers," senior party leader Kapil Sibal.
Sibal further said that the prime minister should introspect and instead of talking about dynastic politics, should focus on issues confronting people.
Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi advised PM to stop thinking that "people are fools". "BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last the five years including the media. PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this," she said.
Former Union Minister Tariq Anwar asked Modi to name a profession where dynasty is not encouraged. "Narendra Modi Ji is saying this as he does not come from a dynasty. How can one who does not come from a dynasty say this? Tell me one profession where dynasty is not encouraged," he asked.
The Opposition's remark came in response to Prime Minister Modi's attack on the grand old party in a blog published earlier Wednesday.
Modi urged people to think wisely before casting vote, saying that from the press to Parliament, from soldiers to free speech, from the Constitution to the courts, "institutional insult is the Congress way".
"India has seen that whenever dynastic politics has been powerful, institutions have taken a severe beating," he said.
Reacting to the remarks, Sibal asked the prime minister to look within and focus on addressing the issues concerning the country such as farm crisis, joblessness, shortage of drinking water, education, health and pollution challenges.
"Is the PM so busy in the campaign that he has forgotten all about the people of India. He's only worried about dynasty," the former HRD minister said.
Sibal added that there is no one in the BJP, barring a few, who have not come from the RSS background. The prime minister, governors, chief ministers and ministers all belong to the RSS. He also alleged that about 2 crore jobs were lost since Modi came to power, citing a National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data.
He said the national male workforce had shrunk from 30.4 crore in 2011-12 to 28.6 crore in 2017-18.
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: Kohli and Chhetri Bond During RCB Training Camp
- Wong Kar-Wai's New Film 'Blossoms' will be a Follow-Up to 'In The Mood for Love' and '2046'
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Most Romantic Dance at an Event And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Google Launches Game Streaming Platform Called Stadia, to Take on The Traditional Gaming Industry
- Silvery Space Shield: Scientists Have Found a Way To Fight Super-bugs in Space
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results