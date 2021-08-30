Congress Slams Shivraj Govt as Spurt in Mob Justice Cases Rock Madhya Pradeh; BJP Hits Back

A day after a 40-year-old tribal man was beaten up in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch town, two more similar incidents of barbaric mob justice rocked the state on Sunday. This has led to political bickering between the ruling BJP and Congress.

Congress Working Committee president Jitu Patwari slammed the BJP government and claimed that these incidents can’t be segregated on religious lines.

Former CM Kamal Nath took to twitter asking where the state is headed to and sought stringent punishment for the perpetrators.

Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang, meanwhile, hit out at Congress for “defaming the BJP government” by highlighting such incidents whereas the ruling party has acted in each and every incident swiftly. “How come the Congress leaders get access to these videos quickly and their IT cell circulates them widely,” he asked.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that houses of five criminals involved in Neemuch incident were demolished and several others were arrested.

One of the incidents was reported in Ujjain where a Muslim scrap dealer was thrashed by a group of locals and was forced to chant Hindu religious slogans. On Saturday evening, the victim, Abdul Rasheed, was beaten up and warned not to enter the village again.

Police later arrested Ishwar Singh and Kamal Singh Sondhia and produced them in court. A video of the incident had gone viral.

In Rewa district, locals thrashed Arshad Qamal with sticks and belts on suspicion of battery theft. He was left severely injured. In a viral video, he can be seen pinned to the ground and the attackers raining blows on him.

Accused Kuldeep, Danish, Anuj and Neelkahnth have been arrested.

Police have said that Transport Nagar area was reporting thefts and a CCTV footage had shown a man in beard stealing something and locals caught hold of Qamal and beat him as his face resembled with the man shown in the footage.

On August 26, a tribal man, Kanhaiya Lal, was dragged behind a pickup van in Neemuch district. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Recently, a Muslim bangle seller was brutally attacked for having “three Aadhar cards” and was later accused of “molesting a girl”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here