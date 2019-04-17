Congress Snub to SP-BSP Pick for Lucknow Shows Party in No Mood to Give Walkover to Rajnath Singh

In the latest twist to alliance politics, the Congress has decided to field Acharya Pramod Krishnam from Lucknow, putting to rest all speculation of supporting SP-BSP candidate and actor-turned-politican Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha. With this move, the grand old party has demonstrated that it is in no mood to give a walkover to Union minister Rajnath Singh.Acharya Pramod will file his nomination on Thursday in the presence of senior party leaders Pramod Tiwari and Rajeev Shukla. Congress spokesperson Zishan Haider said, “Acharya Pramod Ji will be filing his nomination from Lucknow on April 18. First, he will go for ‘darshan’ to the Hanuman Mandir in Hazratganj and then visit the Congress office. At around 10.30am, he will leave the office to file his nomination.”Responding to reports about supporting Sinha, Haider said they were mere speculations. “Poonam Sinha has no identity of her own, people just know her as the wife of Shatrughan Sinha. Moreover, she has no connect with the people of Lucknow. On the contrary, Acharya Pramod is a public figure and a well-known social activist. He has been campaigning on social issues and has a deep connect with the people of Uttar Pradesh. We are not in a mood to give a walkover to anyone,” he said.Early on Wednesday, Acharya Pramod tweeted, “Lucknow is the land of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb and Indian Culture. I am grateful to Congress leadership for giving me a chance to contest from Lucknow. With the blessings of God and your support, it will be a win of ‘Love’ and defeat of ‘hate’.”The activist, founder of Shri Kalki Foundation and Pitadhishwar of Kalkidham in Sambhal, had contested elections in 2014 from Sambhal but lost. Speaking to the media, he requested the SP-BSP alliance to support his candidature.