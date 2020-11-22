News18 Logo

Congress, SP, BSP Looted Vindhyachal, Bundelkhand Regions: UP BJP Chief

In his statement, state BJP chief Swatantradev Singh said that the Congress party had looted in the name of the Bundelkhand package, and its senior leaders had grabbed land of tribals in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur.

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party of looting the Vindhyachal and the Bundelkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh. In a statement issued here, state BJP chief Swatantradev Singh said, "The Congress has looted in the name of the Bundelkhand package, and its senior leaders had grabbed land of tribals in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur."

"The mining mafia during the rule of the SP and the BSP in the state had left no stone unturned to ruin Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal. Now with Modi-Yogi in power at the Centre and in the state, the accountability of those indulging in corruption are being fixed, and these regions are being developed," he said.


