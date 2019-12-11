Congress Speaking the 'Language of Pakistan', Spreading Confusion Over CAB: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Dhanbad: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday charged the Congress with speaking the "language of Pakistan" on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, and asked its leaders about their concerns when Kashmiri pandits were forced out of the valley.

Chouhan, who is former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, alleged that the opposition Congress was creating confusion over the CAB.

"It (CAB) is not against any community and religion. India is a country of Muslims and it will remain so for them. The opposition is creating confusion across the country on the CAB," Chouhan told reporters here.

The BJP leader is on a visit to Dhanbad which goes for polling on the fourth phase of the Assembly elections on December 16.

"It appears strange that Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is talking about human rights in India. Everyone knows about the condition of human rights in Pakistan where daughter of a minority family is abducted, raped and forcefully converted. Imran Khan has no moral right to speak on human rights.

"And it is a matter of surprise that the Congress is also speaking the language of Imran Khan. I would like to ask Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi where was their concern for human rights when Kashmiri pandits were tortured and driven out from Jammu and Kashmir," Chouhan asked.

Pakistan on Tuesday had said India's "regressive and discriminatory" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill reflects its "mala fide intent" to interfere in the affairs of neighbouring countries based on religion, with Imran Khan describing the proposed legislation as a "design of expansionism".

The BJP leader asked those who were opposing the CAB, "where will Hindu minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan go for life and honour other than India?"

"They have no alternative other than India under such circumstances," he added.

The legislation, which allows citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who illegally migrated to India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday and moved in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Commenting on the formation of government by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, Chouhan said, "Supporting and cheating are traditional policies of the Congress party.

"It had pulled down Chaudhary Charan Singh's government in six months, Chandra Shekhar's government in four months, H D Deve Gowda's ministry in nine months and I K Gujral's in a few months."

