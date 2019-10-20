Congress Spokesman Blames 'Aunt', 'Nephew' for Custodial Torture in West Bengal
Though Bandopadhyay did not name anybody, it was apparent that he was referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, an MP and youth leader, whom many consider the Trinamool supremo's heir apparent.
File photo of Sanmoy Bandopadhyay (Credits: facebook)
Kolkata: Bailed out on Sunday after two days in police custody, Congress spokesman Sanmoy Bandopadhyay alleged that he was subjected to "inhuman torture" and was not allowed to drink a drop of water for 14 hours, claiming that everything was done on the instruction of "pishi" (aunt) and "bhaipo" (nephew) as he had been speaking out against the rule of the "jungle" they have established.
Though Bandopadhyay did not name anybody, it was apparent that he was referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, an MP and youth leader, whom many consider the Trinamool supremo's heir apparent.
Bandopadhyay was taken away by police personnel from his Agarpara residence in 24 Parganas North district on Thursday and arrested on various charges, including forgery, defamation and intent to provoke breach of the peace, after criticising Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress through video posts on the social media.
"From 7:30 p.m. to 4:40 a.m. I was subjected to inhuman torture... The upper part of my body was without clothes. I was only in my pyjamas. I was dragged. They rained 40-50 blows on me," said the journalist-turned-politician, who since June had been posting daily videos on his YouTube channel 'Banglar Barta', sharply critical of the government, senior bureaucrats and police officers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manchester United vs Liverpool: Salah Out Injured but Alisson Returns, De Gea Fit to Start
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 20 Written Update: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz Declared Safe
- Anushka Sharma Hails 'Crusader' Sunitha Krishnan for Helping Sex Trafficking Victims
- Rafael Nadal Gets Married to His Partner of 14 Years Xisco Perello
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350