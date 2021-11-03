Congress Spokesperson Files Defamation Complaint Against Kirit Somaiya

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe on Wednesday submitted a defamation complaint to the Nagpur police commissioner against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for leveling `false allegations’. During a debate on a news channel where the two leaders were participating Somaiya made certain allegations against the Congress while referring to NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, Londhe told reporters. Police were yet to take any action on the complaint, said an official.

