Congress Stoking Violence Against Amended Citizenship Act, Says Amit Shah
Amit Shah said that he assure (the people of) Assam and (other) northeastern states that their culture, social identity, language and political rights will be untouched and the Modi government will protect them.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Giridih: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of stoking violence against the amended Citizenship Act. Shah, addressing an election rally here, said that the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has caused a "stomach ache" to the opposition party.
"We have brought the amended Citizenship Act and the Congress got a stomach ache and is fanning violence against it," he said.
The BJP president also assured the people of the Northeast that their culture, language, social identity and political rights will be not be affected.
"I assure (the people of) Assam and (other) northeastern states that their culture, social identity, language and political rights will be untouched and the Narendra Modi government will protect them," he said.
Shah said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has met him over the issue.
"I assured him (Sangma) of constructively discussing the issues to find a solution," Shah added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 6 Underground Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds Film Has Franchise Potential
- Kim Kardashian Says She Underwent 5 Operations to 'Fix the Damage' Caused by Pregnancy
- #DogsAtPollingStations: Here's Why UK Voters Turned Up with Pets for Brexit Ballot
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch