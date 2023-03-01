CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnataka ElectionsMeghalaya ElectionsDelhi Excise Policy ScamSena vs Sena
Home » News » Politics » Congress Stresses on Opposition Unity for 2024; Never Said Who Will Be PM, Says Kharge
1-MIN READ

Congress Stresses on Opposition Unity for 2024; Never Said Who Will Be PM, Says Kharge

PTI

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 21:05 IST

Chennai, India

File photo of Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge. (Image: PTI)

File photo of Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge. (Image: PTI)

Kharge lashed out at the BJP, alleging it was attempting to polarise for electoral gains even as people were facing suffering from rising inflation and unemployment

Calling for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary polls, Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday said it was imperative to unitedly fight against "divisive forces" and indicated that the question of a PM candidate of such a bloc was "not the question".

In his address at a DMK event to mark the 70th birthday of its party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kharge lashed out at the BJP, alleging it was attempting to polarise for electoral gains even as people were facing suffering from rising inflation and unemployment.

There was a need to remain united to protect the country and the Constitution.

"All like-minded opposition parties must come together in this fight against divisive forces. I never said who will lead, who will become the Prime Minister. We (Congress) are not telling who will lead or not going to lead. It is not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, that is our desire. That is why we have sacrificed many times in the name of secularism, in the name of liberty, in the name of freedom of expression," he said.

RELATED NEWS

"That we have done and showed, and we have also lost many times," he added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. congress
  2. Mallikarjuna Kharge
first published:March 01, 2023, 21:05 IST
last updated:March 01, 2023, 21:05 IST
Read More