Congress Suffering from Leadership Crisis in Telangana as Well, Claims TRS Leader KT Rama Rao
Rao claimed that the Congress is on the verge of collapse and also accused the BJP in the state of levelling false charges against the TRS regime.
File photo of TRS working president KT Rama Rao.
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and former minister KT Rama Rao on Friday ridiculed the All India Congress Committee (AICC) that is currently without a head and claimed that the Congress in Telangana is suffering from a leadership problem.
In an informal chat with reporters here, Rao claimed that the Congress is on the verge of collapse and that the BJP is involved in levelling false charges against the TRS regime.
The Congress has been in a crisis since Rahul Gandhi decided to step down as party president followed by a poll debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. The party also faces a similar problem in the state -- although the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has a president, it suffers from a shortage of leaders.
Rao also took a dig at the BJP and the Congress for their tirade against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the ruling party. He criticised the BJP for talking about coming to power in the state with just four MPs. "The BJP is making tall claims, which will not be proved," he said.
Rao also slammed the opposition for meeting the Governor and their plan to move the Supreme Court against the KCR government for its plan to build a new secretariat and assembly building.
