Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Congress Suffering from Leadership Crisis in Telangana as Well, Claims TRS Leader KT Rama Rao

Rao claimed that the Congress is on the verge of collapse and also accused the BJP in the state of levelling false charges against the TRS regime.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Suffering from Leadership Crisis in Telangana as Well, Claims TRS Leader KT Rama Rao
File photo of TRS working president KT Rama Rao.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and former minister KT Rama Rao on Friday ridiculed the All India Congress Committee (AICC) that is currently without a head and claimed that the Congress in Telangana is suffering from a leadership problem.

In an informal chat with reporters here, Rao claimed that the Congress is on the verge of collapse and that the BJP is involved in levelling false charges against the TRS regime.

The Congress has been in a crisis since Rahul Gandhi decided to step down as party president followed by a poll debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. The party also faces a similar problem in the state -- although the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has a president, it suffers from a shortage of leaders.

Rao also took a dig at the BJP and the Congress for their tirade against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the ruling party. He criticised the BJP for talking about coming to power in the state with just four MPs. "The BJP is making tall claims, which will not be proved," he said.

Rao also slammed the opposition for meeting the Governor and their plan to move the Supreme Court against the KCR government for its plan to build a new secretariat and assembly building.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram