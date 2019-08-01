Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Congress Suspends Chandrakant Kavlekar's Wife as Party's Goa Unit Secretary

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar announced on Thursday that she was suspended as the secretary of the committee pending inquiry against her for indulging in anti-party activities.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Suspends Chandrakant Kavlekar's Wife as Party's Goa Unit Secretary
Image for representation.
Loading...

Panaji: Savitri Kavlekar, secretary of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and wife of Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was suspended from the post by the party on Thursday for her "anti-party" activities.

GPCC chief Girish Chodankar announced on Thursday that she was suspended as the secretary of the committee pending inquiry against her for indulging in anti-party activities. Savitri Kavlekar had unsuccessfully contested the state elections from Sanguem constituency on Congress ticket in 2017, while her husband had won from the Quepem assembly segment.

Chandrakant Kavlekar had last month headed a group of 10 legislators from the Congress, who switched over to the ruling BJP. He was inducted into the Pramod Sawant-led government and appointed as the deputy chief minister.

Savitri Kavlekar was available for comments following her suspension from the post.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram