Congress Suspends Chandrakant Kavlekar's Wife as Party's Goa Unit Secretary
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar announced on Thursday that she was suspended as the secretary of the committee pending inquiry against her for indulging in anti-party activities.
Panaji: Savitri Kavlekar, secretary of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and wife of Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was suspended from the post by the party on Thursday for her "anti-party" activities.
GPCC chief Girish Chodankar announced on Thursday that she was suspended as the secretary of the committee pending inquiry against her for indulging in anti-party activities. Savitri Kavlekar had unsuccessfully contested the state elections from Sanguem constituency on Congress ticket in 2017, while her husband had won from the Quepem assembly segment.
Chandrakant Kavlekar had last month headed a group of 10 legislators from the Congress, who switched over to the ruling BJP. He was inducted into the Pramod Sawant-led government and appointed as the deputy chief minister.
Savitri Kavlekar was available for comments following her suspension from the post.
