Congress Suspends ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for Anti-party Activities During Delhi Elections
Ex-Congress MP Mahabal Mishra.
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday suspended ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for anti-party activities during campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Earlier this month, Mishra's son Vinay Kumar Mishra, who had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from the Palam seat, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party.
Vinay Kumar Mishra has been given an AAP ticket from Dwarka and is taking on former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Adarsh Shastri, who switched sides from the AAP to the Congress ahead of the polls.
"Mahabal Mishra , Ex-MP has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities with regard to the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections," a statement issued by AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko said.
