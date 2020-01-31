Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Suspends ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for Anti-party Activities During Delhi Elections

Vinay Kumar Mishra has been given an AAP ticket from Dwarka and is taking on former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Adarsh Shastri, who switched sides from the AAP to the Congress.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress Suspends ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for Anti-party Activities During Delhi Elections
Ex-Congress MP Mahabal Mishra.

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday suspended ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for anti-party activities during campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Earlier this month, Mishra's son Vinay Kumar Mishra, who had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from the Palam seat, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Vinay Kumar Mishra has been given an AAP ticket from Dwarka and is taking on former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Adarsh Shastri, who switched sides from the AAP to the Congress ahead of the polls.

"Mahabal Mishra , Ex-MP has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities with regard to the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections," a statement issued by AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram