Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Takes Fight Against Withdrawal of Gandhis' SPG Cover to Delhi's Streets

The Centre earlier this month replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with the 'Z-plus' security of the Central Reserve Police Force.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress Takes Fight Against Withdrawal of Gandhis' SPG Cover to Delhi's Streets
Congress Youth workers protest against the withdrawal of SPG cover.

New Delhi: Congress youth-wing members on Wednesday burnt the effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah to protest the withdrawal of SPG security cover of party president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka. The protesters had given a call to gherao Parliament but police barricaded the approach roads.

Police officials, carrying teargas ammunition, announced through loudspeakers that Section 144 had been imposed in the area near Shastri Bhavan in view of the ongoing winter session of Parliament and strict action would be taken against the protesters.

The warning didn't deter the protesters who climbed the barricades to breach the security cordon. Police detained a number of protesters who broke through the barricades and forced them into a bus.

The protesters raised anti-BJP and anti-government slogans and caned the effigies they carried.

The Centre earlier this month replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with the 'Z-plus' security of the Central Reserve Police Force.

The Gandhis are now without SPG protection after 28 years. They were included in the VVIP security list following an amendment in September, 1991 in the SPG Act of 1988.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram