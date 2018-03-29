English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Takes New Poll on Sushma Swaraj's Biggest Faliure, Asks Her to Retweet it
This comes a day after the Congress was trolled for a similar poll on Twitter where they had asked if the death of 39 Indians in Iraq was Swaraj’s biggest mistake, with yes or no options.
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday launched a fresh attack on Union External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj through a Twitter poll, asking people what is her biggest mistake.
Taking a further dig at Swaraj, they also asked her to retweet the poll.
This comes after the Congress was trolled for a similar poll on Twitter where they had asked if the death of 39 Indians in Iraq was Swaraj’s biggest mistake, with yes or no options.
However, the poll backfired on the Congress with 76 percent of the respondents voting no and only 24 percent voted yes. Swaraj had then retweeted the poll.
Perhaps learning from that experience, this time the poll did not offer yes or no options. Instead, the two options offered were the 39 Indians killed in Iraq and the unresolved Doklam dispute with China. When last checked, 57 percent of 11, 418 votes were in favour of Indians killed in Iraq while 43 percent went to Doklam dispute.
That did not stop Twitter trolls from trolling the polls. Many posted their own version of the polls, trolling the Congress.
Swaraj had a week ago declared in Parliament that the Indian workers who were missing in Iraq's Mosul since 2014, had been confirmed dead after DNA tests on remains underneath a mound there. The Congress accused her of misleading the house and the families of the workers earlier, when she assured that the workers were safe until evidence otherwise. The party also decided to push a motion for breach of privilege.
Also Watch
Taking a further dig at Swaraj, they also asked her to retweet the poll.
Since many people didn't quite get the previous poll, this one should make things explicitly clear.— Congress (@INCIndia) March 29, 2018
Dear @SushmaSwaraj M'am, feel free to retweet. https://t.co/vCNuCfyO4Q
This comes after the Congress was trolled for a similar poll on Twitter where they had asked if the death of 39 Indians in Iraq was Swaraj’s biggest mistake, with yes or no options.
However, the poll backfired on the Congress with 76 percent of the respondents voting no and only 24 percent voted yes. Swaraj had then retweeted the poll.
Perhaps learning from that experience, this time the poll did not offer yes or no options. Instead, the two options offered were the 39 Indians killed in Iraq and the unresolved Doklam dispute with China. When last checked, 57 percent of 11, 418 votes were in favour of Indians killed in Iraq while 43 percent went to Doklam dispute.
Which of these two is Sushma Swaraj's biggest failure? #IndiaSpeaks— Congress (@INCIndia) March 28, 2018
That did not stop Twitter trolls from trolling the polls. Many posted their own version of the polls, trolling the Congress.
Who looted India for 60 years ?— Pakahandi (@pakahandiBABA) March 28, 2018
Which of the following is most insane party and has crossed all levels of stupidity?— Devesh Pandey (@Jhalla_wallah) March 28, 2018
Swaraj had a week ago declared in Parliament that the Indian workers who were missing in Iraq's Mosul since 2014, had been confirmed dead after DNA tests on remains underneath a mound there. The Congress accused her of misleading the house and the families of the workers earlier, when she assured that the workers were safe until evidence otherwise. The party also decided to push a motion for breach of privilege.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Hands Barcelona Huge Boost Ahead of Roma Clash
- Flipkart Delivery Boy Stabbed 20 Times By Delhi Woman For Late Delivery of Smartphone
- The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Looks Even More Devastating Than the First One; Watch Trailer
- Twitter Does 'Knot' Stop With Jokes As News of Vijay Mallya's Third Marriage Goes Viral
- Akshay Kumar Posts a Selfie With Suniel Shetty; Twitter Demands Hera Pheri 3