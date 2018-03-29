Congress Takes New Poll on Sushma Swaraj's Biggest Faliure, Asks Her to Retweet it

Since many people didn't quite get the previous poll, this one should make things explicitly clear.



Dear @SushmaSwaraj M'am, feel free to retweet. https://t.co/vCNuCfyO4Q — Congress (@INCIndia) March 29, 2018

Which of these two is Sushma Swaraj's biggest failure? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) March 28, 2018

Who looted India for 60 years ? — Pakahandi (@pakahandiBABA) March 28, 2018

Which of the following is most insane party and has crossed all levels of stupidity? — Devesh Pandey (@Jhalla_wallah) March 28, 2018

The Congress on Thursday launched a fresh attack on Union External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj through a Twitter poll, asking people what is her biggest mistake.Taking a further dig at Swaraj, they also asked her to retweet the poll.This comes after the Congress was trolled for a similar poll on Twitter where they had asked if the death of 39 Indians in Iraq was Swaraj’s biggest mistake, with yes or no options.However, the poll backfired on the Congress with 76 percent of the respondents voting no and only 24 percent voted yes. Swaraj had then retweeted the poll.Perhaps learning from that experience, this time the poll did not offer yes or no options. Instead, the two options offered were the 39 Indians killed in Iraq and the unresolved Doklam dispute with China. When last checked, 57 percent of 11, 418 votes were in favour of Indians killed in Iraq while 43 percent went to Doklam dispute.That did not stop Twitter trolls from trolling the polls. Many posted their own version of the polls, trolling the Congress.Swaraj had a week ago declared in Parliament that the Indian workers who were missing in Iraq's Mosul since 2014, had been confirmed dead after DNA tests on remains underneath a mound there. The Congress accused her of misleading the house and the families of the workers earlier, when she assured that the workers were safe until evidence otherwise. The party also decided to push a motion for breach of privilege.