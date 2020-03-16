Congress Targets Centre for Not Answering Rahul Gandhi's Question on Bad Loans

The Congress on Monday accused the Centre of showing disrespect to parliament and its traditions by not answering its leader Rahul Gandhi's question on wilful bank loan defaulters.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said it is the government's duty to inform parliament about the wilful bank loan defaulters as it concerns public money, every penny of which needs to be accounted for.

"There is no clear answer except a rambling three page reply with annexure, statements... it was completely evasive, rambling and not to the point, and intended to conceal much more than revealing," he told reporters.

"It is disrespect to the parliament and parliamentary traditions and also to its jurisdiction," Singhvi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his right as an MP to ask a supplementary question in Lok Sabha was taken away as Speaker Om Birla did not allow him to ask one.

He said he was hurt by the action as it was the duty of the Speaker to protect his right to speak and ask a supplementary question.

Gandhi was asking the government to name wilful bank loan defaulters, but was not allowed another supplementary question amid uproar in the Lower House.

"When Rahul Gandhi or any other party leader asks a question, he has a right as a representative of the people to expose the correct facts and you (government) have obligation. Delays and obstruction by you is the worst form of sabotage of democratic, open and transparent functioning," Singhvi said.

He alleged loan write-offs alone since 2014 in the last five years are Rs 7,78,000 crore or 7.3 per cent of the total advances and gross NPAs.

"It gives this government and this ruling party no credibility, moral or political, and it exposes them in their shameless acts of suppression and lack of transparency," the Congress spokesperson added.