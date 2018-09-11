Congress, TDP and Left Join Hands in Telangana, Demand President's Rule Ahead of Election

The Congress, TDP and Left parties met Telangana governor ESL Narsimhan and urged him to take steps to ensure that President's rule was imposed in the state in the run-up to assembly polls.They also sought action against caretaker chief minister K Chandrashkhar Rao, alleging that he was abusing his power and acting in an illegal and unconstitutional manner after the dissolution of the state assembly.The three parties, which have reached an understanding on forming an electoral alliance to fight the upcoming assembly elections together, said KCR’s “illegal” conduct was helping his own party TRS ahead of the polls."Even if KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) is caretaker Chief Minister, free and fair polls will not be possible in Telangana. We demanded that elections be conducted after imposing President's rule," Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters after meeting the Governor.TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana, CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader M Kodandaram were among leaders who met the Governor.They also submitted a memorandum to the Governor, in which they highlighted three counts of “interference” by the caretaker government, starting with the appointment of 12 advisors who are not needed anymore. The administration is still paying them salaries and allowances, they said.“In the same manner, members of planning board also continue to enjoy the powers of the government. Moreover, some MLAs are given cabinet rank and are chairmen of different corporations. Some of these chairmen are also contesting on a TRS ticket. This is illegal and unconstitutional,” the letter read.They added that these “undemocratic actions” amount to interference into institutions and financial aspects of the governance, which can influence voters.The Telangana CM’s declaration after dissolving the state assembly last Thursday that elections would be held in November and he would return to power in December was also objected to by the parties.“This is against to the principles of democracy and against the articles of Indian Constitution because holding of elections and formation of government is the duty of a constitutional body,” the letter said.The Election Commission is currently gauging when the polls can be held earliest and has asked the state’s chief election officer to assess the poll preparedness.While TRS and AIMIM have already released first lists of poll candidates, the Congress is in talks with Left and TDP to form the alliance.Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said his party has given a call to all political parties and non-political organisations to join forces with Congress to end the "misrule of KCR family.""Accordingly, as a preliminary discussion, Congress, TDP and CPI met on Tuesday. We call upon all parties and all people's organisations, civil society organisations, students associations, women's groups, who wish the interest of Telangana, to join forces," he told reporters.Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Telangana unit president L Ramana said they favoured a "grand alliance" for the elections in the interest of Telangana people. Alleging that democratic principles suffered a 'setback' during TRS rule, CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy also said the parties favoured a "grand alliance."Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana were originally scheduled to take place along with the Lok Sabha polls next year.