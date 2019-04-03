English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress, TDP 'Hurting' Morale of Armed Forces, Says Rajnath Singh
The erstwhile Congress-led government never took any retaliatory action when terrorists struck. But, after the Pulwama terror attack, our Air Force went into Pakistani territory and eliminated terrorists in surgical strikes, Singh said.
File photo of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
Loading...
Amaravati (AP): Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and the TDP for "hurting" the morale of the armed forces by casting aspersions on the surgical strikes on the terror camps in Pakistan.
Addressing an election rally in support of the BJP at Avanigadda in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, he said the Indian Air Force stormed into Pakistan and conducted surgical strikes after the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.
The erstwhile Congress-led government never took any retaliatory action when terrorists struck. But, after the Pulwama terror attack, our Air Force went into Pakistani territory and eliminated terrorists in surgical strikes.
"But the Congress and the TDP have been critical of our surgical strikes, hurting the morale of our armed forces, the Home Minister said.
The BJP government would never allow terrorists or economic offenders to go scot free, he asserted.
Singh said non-performing assets touched Rs 3 lakh crore during the Congress 55-year rule.
People like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya cheated banks and royally roamed in the country without any fear. Only after the BJP came to power, they fled the country. But we will not leave them, he added.
The Home Minister dubbed the minimum income scheme Nyay a fake promise of the Congress.
From Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi.. they raised the garibi hatao slogan but achieved nothing. Now, Rahul Gandhi is singing the same song. The Narendra Modi government took a slew of measures to eradicate poverty, Singh added.
The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh was usurping the Central government schemes and branding them as its own, the Home Minister alleged.
State BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar and other senior leaders attended.
Addressing an election rally in support of the BJP at Avanigadda in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, he said the Indian Air Force stormed into Pakistan and conducted surgical strikes after the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.
The erstwhile Congress-led government never took any retaliatory action when terrorists struck. But, after the Pulwama terror attack, our Air Force went into Pakistani territory and eliminated terrorists in surgical strikes.
"But the Congress and the TDP have been critical of our surgical strikes, hurting the morale of our armed forces, the Home Minister said.
The BJP government would never allow terrorists or economic offenders to go scot free, he asserted.
Singh said non-performing assets touched Rs 3 lakh crore during the Congress 55-year rule.
People like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya cheated banks and royally roamed in the country without any fear. Only after the BJP came to power, they fled the country. But we will not leave them, he added.
The Home Minister dubbed the minimum income scheme Nyay a fake promise of the Congress.
From Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi.. they raised the garibi hatao slogan but achieved nothing. Now, Rahul Gandhi is singing the same song. The Narendra Modi government took a slew of measures to eradicate poverty, Singh added.
The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh was usurping the Central government schemes and branding them as its own, the Home Minister alleged.
State BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar and other senior leaders attended.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More
- Kalank Cast Look Regal in Designer Summer Outfits During Trailer Launch
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
- 'The Trump of Aleppo' Man Wears Only All-Yellow For a Secret Reason
- Dolphins Could Go Extinct and Climate Change is to Blame, Finds Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results